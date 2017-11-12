Years ago I asked Mercedes-AMG CEO Tobias Moers when we could expect a proper AMG version of the popular midsize SUV. Now almost four years later the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S is here. The twin-turbo V8 powered version of Mercedes-Benz GLC is not for the faint hearted as a look at the spec sheet unveils.

As the only V8 powered SUV in this segment AMG wanted to set a benchmark in terms of both performance and driving dynamics while maintaining the GLCs practicality and comfort. The 4.0 liter V8 produces 476hp and 650Nm as GLC 63 and 510hp and 700Nm of torque as GLC 63 S model. Paired with the new AMG Speedshift MCT 9-Speed sports transmission and fully variable 4Matic+ all-wheel drive the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S rockets from 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds.

2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Coupe 1 of 28

3.8 seconds!! That is a second quicker than the V6 powered GLC 43 AMG and on par with supercars like the Porsche Carrera GT, Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG and SLR McLaren. The top speed is limited to 250 km/h but can be raised to 280 km/h by ticking the ‘Drivers Package’ on the order sheet.

To reach this new record level of performance the super-SUV not only carries many parts from the C63, like the engine, but also many parts from the E63 including active engine mounts, the 4Matic+ system and the transmission including a wet clutch which allows for a super fast race start.

Also unusual for the SUV segment is the mechanical and electronic limited slip differential on the rear axle. The GLC 63 S AMG comes with five different drive programs: Efficiency, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Race. The active air suspension has three different stiffness settings from a fairly comfortable Comfort mode to a super stiff Sport Plus mode. The optional carbon ceramic brakes offer the best stopping power.

Design wise the GLC 63 S Coupe received the new Panamericana grill with a large front splitter. Wider wheel arches to accommodate wider tires and a large and hard-to-miss rear wing. The optional aerodynamic package which is part of the limited Edition 1 series includes a new diffuser and even wider front splitter.

Inside expect some carbon fibre trim, AMG sport seats and various AMG badges. For more about the infotainment and other interior elements read our previous reviews of the GLC and GLC 43 AMG.

I had the opportunity to test the GLC 63 S Coupe on a mixed set of road around Southern Germany. Sadly the road were damp at best and wet at most and the car already equipped with winter tires so not the perfect test conditions. Having said that the car provide everything to keep me entertained: a very responsive engine and a typical AMG sound track with increasing drama as I made my way through the drive modes.

Brilliant Blue Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 1 of 17

The ‘AMG light version’ of the GLC; the GLC 43, already blew me away with it’s handling capabilities and the GLC 63 is no different despite the additional weight on the front axle. At times it is easy to forget you are driving a SUV and not a two door sportscar.

On the unlimited autobahn the V8 is even more in it’s element and moments after I put my foot down the limiter set at 240 km/h to protect the winter tires kicks in. It maintains a high level of punch even at higher speeds and the sound is just great. It feels a lot more nimble than it’s bigger brother the GLE 63 S.

Overall the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Coupe offers a very impressive package. It carries more performance parts and technology than I could have hoped for and will give many sportscars a run for their money. Comfort suffered only slightly and the typical appeal and practicality of the midsize SUV is still there. Altogether that makes the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S (Coupe) very desirable and I would be very surprised if it will not become highly successful.