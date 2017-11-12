Aston Martin have officially unveiled the planned launch date for the 2018 Vantage. The date is November 21, Tuesday in two weeks time. The new model will replace a design which has served Aston Martin for 12 years!

Vantage models of recent times have been the leanest and most agile car in Aston’s lineup. The new Vantage is expected to continue where the old car left off, doing battle with the Porsche 911, Jaguar F-Type and AMG GT.

So what do we expect? Thanks to AutoGuide.com, we think we might be able to show you, via patent filings which appear to have been submitted on behalf of the British brand.

The sketches show a simple design. One large opening characterises the front end with a bonnet power bulge, narrow front headlights and a deep front fender vent. Towards the back, the Vantage looks as though it gets a deep rear diffuser with a chunky trim and a rear boot lid spoiler.

Aston Martin Vantage Leak 1 of 5

While it isn’t certain that these designs are the final production designs, they seem pretty consistent with the test mules we have previously reported on.

As far as the business end of things are concerned. We are expecting the new Vantage to come fitted with an AMG V8, the 4.0-litre twin turbocharged V8 recently fitted to the DB11. A V12 version will likely follow in 2018.

The official twitter page uses the hashtag “#BeautifulWontBeTamed”.