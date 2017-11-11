A faster BMW M2 is in the works, we know that much. Until it gets officially unveiled, Manhart Performance have a solution! This is the Manhart MH2 630 Nürburgring Edition.

Picture this, you’ve had a BMW M2 a couple of years now. You’ve got used to the performance and you want something more. Manhart have you covered with their Nürburgring Edition. Setup as the ultimate street legal ringtool, its sure to impress over the standard M2!

The Manhart MH2 630 Nürburgring Edition is no normal BMW M2. It’s had open heart surgery. In place of the 365 hp 3.0 litre inline 6 found in the serial M2, is the 431 hp 3.0 litre inline 6 from the current BMW M4. Turbocharger updates, a new intercooler and a Manhart ECU tune push that output figure north by some 199 hp. In total, the Manhart MH2 630 Nürburgring Edition now produces 630 hp!

Manhart MH2 630 Nürburgring Edition 1 of 6

To help balance and manage the additional performance, Manhart have opted to fit a heavy duty clutch for the 7-speed DCT transmission. In addition, a new stainless steel exhaust system generates a monster soundtrack. At the business end of things, Manhart Performance have fitted a 3-way KW suspension system.

Aerodynamic additions include four carbon front wings for increased front end downforce. There is a new front bonnet too with dramatic air vents. Moving towards the back, Manhart side skirts and a fresh rear wing complete the package. Manhart have finished this example in a gold racing strip scheme.

With a name like Nürburgring Edition, Manhart really needed to back up its credentials. They confirm that in September, this pocket rocket recorded a 7:35 minute lap time on the Nordschleife during Touristenfahten with traffic and in moist conditions. Presumably that run was bridge to gantry, the standard M2 set a lap time of 7:58 minutes.