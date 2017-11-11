Earlier this week, Bentley revealed a new GT3 racer, based upon the brand new Continental. It replaces the previous GT3 category Continental and will run during the 2018 season. The previous generation racer scored 120 podiums and 45 wins across 528 races around the world. Bentley hope the new Bentley Continental GT3 will continue the success.

Development of the second-generation Continental GT3 was led by engineers at Bentley Motorsport’s in-house team based in Crewe, together with designers and technicians at M-Sport. It uses the structure of the new road car which means it uses the Volkswagen-developed MSB platform.

2018 Bentley Continental GT3 1 of 5

With the mostly-aluminium platform, it weighs in at less than 1,300 kg. Under the bonnet sits the familiar 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged V8 with a redesigned dry-sump system, all new intake and a new exhaust system. Without the restrictors in place it is said to deliver 550 bhp.

The exterior shape of the Bentley Continental GT3 has been crafted in the wind tunnel. The shape largely follows that of the new Continental. It gets wild aerodynamic scoops and vents around the headlights, front bumper and around the rest of the car. Among the highlights are the deep front vents, the rear fender outlets and that massive rear spoiler!

Bentley recently started a six-month test programme which will take the new GT3 to UK, France and Portugal. During the process, Bentley will run a variety of simulations including full 24 hour endurance races.

Once the Bentley Continental GT3 is ready, the factory team, Bentley Motorsport, will run a pair of new Continental GT3 racers across Europe in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup next year with a debut in Monza. It is also pencilled in to compete in the four-round Intercontinental GT Challenge.