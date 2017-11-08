Another one-off Pagani Zonda appears to be in the works. It has been commissioned for a special customer of TopCar Design, the Russian tuning company. A Roadster, it will go to a Spanish customer.

We have it on good authority that the platform for the project will be Zonda S Roadster chassis number 76033. 76033 was a 2003 car, thought to be the first Zonda Roadster of a 40 car run. Originally it was finished in silver with a black interior. We’re not sure how to feel about losing such an important piece of Pagani history.

The new design uses a Tricolore colour scheme with a range of Cinque updates. The design is almost identical to the Zonda Tricolore, it differs only in its application of gold stripes rather than the blue stripes that the Tricolore originally shipped with. It also carried a shark logo.

There is no word on whether the powertrain has been updated. The original Zonda S Roadster came fitted with a 7.3 litre AMG V12 with 547 hp and 730 Nm of torque. The new Honda models appear to ship with updates pushing power to 750 hp and 780 Nm of torque.

TopCar reveal that the design has been 8 months in the works. The car is expected to be complete in time for Spring 2018.