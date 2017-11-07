Lamborghini presented their Terzo Millennio Concept Car in Boston today. The all-electric ‘car of the future’ is the first product of the collaboration between Lamborghini and the prestigious MIT.

The technological goal of the project is to enable Lamborghini to address the future of the super sports car in five different dimensions: energy storage systems, innovative materials, propulsion system, visionary design, and emotion.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, says: “Exactly one year ago we have signed an agreement with the MIT-Italy Program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology which marked the start of a collaboration between two outstanding entities for the creation of a project that intends to write an important page in the future of super sports cars for the third millennium.

Collaborating with MIT for our R&D department is an exceptional opportunity to do what Lamborghini has always been very good at: rewriting the rules on super sports cars. Now we are presenting an exciting and progressive concept car. We are inspired by embracing what is impossible today to craft the realities of tomorrow: Lamborghini must always create the dreams of the next generation.”

It’s no secret that batteries and energy storage components tack on a significant amount of weight and negatively affect the le’s dynamic driving driving range of all-electric vehicles. Not only the range is affected, also the vehicle capabilities slowly deteriorate as the weight increases. More than enough reason for Lamborghini to set the focus on the use of lightweight materials in future electric drivetrains.

From a design perspective the designers at Lamborghini were given a lot of freedom to give the Terzo Millennio its extravagant silhouette. This is mostly due to the fact that all four electric engines are placed inside the wheels, liberating space for designers to make the car more aerodynamic.

However, not all is unfamiliar with the concept car’s design. For instance we clearly see progressive versions of the characteristic Y-shaped head- and taillights. Finally Lamborghini promises that the emotion of their vehicles will not be compromised. The responsiveness of the electric motors combined with the aerodynamic shape of the vehicle is supposed to enhance the performance.

And there is more innovation under the car’s skin: a fully digital cockpit and a Pilot Driving simulation module, which allows the driver to be taken around a track such as Imola by a virtual expert before the driver takes over to feel like a ‘pilot’ himself, are other features of the Terzo Millennio concept car. But what about the sound?