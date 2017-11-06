The Porsche Macan is one of the brand’s best selling vehicles and played a vital role in bringing the carmaker’s profits to all-new heights last year. The segment it dominates is booming and there is still plenty of room for more personalized versions.

This is the 2018 Porsche Macan Turbo Exclusive Performance Edition, the most recent creation of the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. The special model is based on the Macan’s top model with performance package, powered by the 3.6-liter V6 twin-turbo engine that pumps out 440 horsepower and 600 Nm of torque at its peak.

The extra 40 horsepower the performance pack tacks on catapults the Macan Turbo to new performance territory: a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h is done in 4.4 seconds, and the top of the line Macan is capable of reaching a top speed of 272 km/h.

The standard Macan Turbo exterior package forms the foundation of the unique Exclusive Performance Edition. The special edition comes with 21-inch 911 Turbo Design wheels as standard, as well as LED headlights and tinted LED rear lights. More exclusive details include Carmine Red elements on the front spoiler, rear apron and sideblades.

2018 Porsche Macan Turbo Exclusive Performance Edition 1 of 5

The interior of the Macan Turbo Exclusive Performance Edition features a mix of black and red accents. These include a black leather interior as base with Garnet Red stitching and embroidery and several Alcantara elements. The Garnet Red bolsters for the front seats have been designed exclusively for the Edition model.

The exclusive edition logo has also been integrated into the dashboard and custom door sills. Additionally the front seats, rear bench seat and steering wheel are all heated as standard.

The 2018 Porsche Macan Turbo Exclusive Performance Edition will only be available in selected countries. It will be produced by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur in Leipzig and starts from €116.091,25 in Germany.