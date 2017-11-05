Automotive manufacturers often launch a car that they claim is one of the ‘fastest in the world’. Sometimes they refer to track times, other times to acceleration, and the serious brands talk about top speed. The automotive industry is teeming with manufacturers that want the fastest car in their line-up. Recently Bugatti, Hennessy, and Koenigsegg have taken a shot at the tittle, but only one of those brands put their money where their mouth is, closed down a highway, and conducted an official test to smash the world record for a top speed on land.

Yesterday on a 20-kilometre closed highway near Nevada, Koenigsegg show us all how it’s done. The previous record was set by a Bugatti Veyron Super Sport, and stood at 430 km/h. A record that the Koenigsegg Agera RS obliterated, with its average speed of 444 km/h. We say average, because Koenigsegg reported the average of all runs that the Agera did. On one run the car was reported reaching 458 km/h. All this was done with a car that made its debut way back in 2010, and has been tweaked to perfection ever since. For contrast: the Bugatti Chiron, their latest hypercar, is hardly a year old.

To further build upon their dominance, Koenigsegg also improved on their 0-400-0 time, which initially stood at 36.4 seconds, but has now been reduced to a whopping 33.8 seconds. Bugatti on the other hand, did the same sprint in 41.9 seconds with their Chiron. All the speed data was reliably captured with verified Racelogic gear, and video evidence is likely to be published soon.

First Koenigsegg showed that it was faster from 0-400 than Bugatti. Then it comically demonstrated that Bugatti’s 0-400-0 record was laughable, and now the small Swedish manufacturer took their crown jewel: the world speed record. All this from a boutique manufacturer that has a vastly smaller budget, and younger pedigree, than the renowned Bugatti. Clearly Christian von Koenigsegg has come to dominate the industry as we know it, and isn’t afraid to step on the toes of the big few who used to reign supreme.

Whether Koenigsegg will hold the title for long however, remains unknown. Hennessy has recently revealed their Venom F5, and claim that it could reach 484 km/h.