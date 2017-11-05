Toyota has won the 6 Hours of Shanghai today after leading from start to finish. They held a 1-2 for the longest time, but towards the final minutes of the race, the #7 car had a collision with a GT car which forced them to rush into the garage for repairs. They lost P2 after that stop and were given a 10s penalty for causing the collision. For Porsche, Shanghai was a tough race, the #2 ran a lap down from the Toyota for most part of the race, while the #1 car was even further down in fourth after suffering a system failure that forced the team to reset the car.

The #2 Porsche crossed the finish line in second place leading the #1 sister car to give Porsche a double podium. The #2 team of Brendon Hartley, Earl Bamber and Timo Bernhard were crowned 2017 WEC champions.

For Bruno Senna in LMP2, this was his third win in the last four races alone while for Paul Dalla Lana in LMGTE-Am, this was their third win of the season.

6 Hours of Shanghai 2017 Results

LMP1

1. #8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid

2. #2 Porsche 919 Hybrid

3. #1 Porsche 919 Hybrid

LMP2:

1. #31 Vaillante Rebellion

2. #36 Signatech Alpine

3. #13 Vaillante Rebellion

LMGTE-Pro

1. #67 Ford GT

2. #91 Porsche 911 RSR

3. #51 Ferrari 488 GTE

LMGTE-AM

1. #98 Aston Martin

2. #86 Porsche 911 RSR

3. #77 Porsche 911 RSR

Jackie Chan started the 6 Hours of Shanghai today, flagging off the race at 11:00 am local time. His team, Jackie Chan DC Racing has already proven to be successful in the LMP2 class, especially after dominating this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. He is one of the several Hollywood stars to venture into top level motorsport, joining the likes of Patrick Dempsey.

After 2 Hours

Jose Maria Lopez started the race from pole in what was an epic opening for both Toyota TS050 Hybrids. But Lopez did not stay in the lead for long as he had contact with the G-Drive LMP2 car. The #8 Toyota thus took the lead with Sebastien Buemi who later handed the car to Anthony Davidson just before the third hour mark.

Brendon Hartley was 40s down in third in the #2 Porsche 919 Hybrid. The #1 Porsche suffered a system failure with Nick Tandy behind the wheel, after a full reset the car fell further back and was running a distant fourth. Neel Jani later took over the #1 car. In LMP2, Bruno Senna enjoyed a comfortable lead in the #31 Vaillante Rebellion before handing it over to Julien Canal.

Signatech Alpine was second followed by a brewing battle between the #24 Manor TRS and #38 Jackie Chan car. Ho-Pin Tung in the Jackie Chan car made it through to third but he ran wide and lost the position to the Manor. Moments later the two cars made contact and spun but were able to continue. The #37 Jackie Chan car was later involved in a collision with the AM cars.

It was a battle of Aston Martin and Porsche in the LMGTE-Pro class, but the #92 Porsche 911 RSR held the lead firmly. The #66 Ford GT managed to get into second just ahead of the #91 Porsche. The #98 Aston Martin led the LMGTE-AM class followed by the Gulf Racing Porsche.

1 hour to chequred flag

With 1 hour left in the race, Toyota still held a strong 1-2 lead in the 6 Hours of Shanghai. The #2 Porsche had fallen back further in third after stopping to repair front body damage, the gap was now 1 lap from the Toyota duo. Further back was Andre Lotterer in the #1 Porsche, 17 mins away from the leaders.

In LMP2, the #38 Jackie Chan car had reversed the odds and was now in the lead followed by Bruno Senna in the #31 Vaillante Rebellion. Harry Tincknell was now leading the LMGTE-Pro in the #67 Ford GT followed by the #91 Porsche 911 RSR of Richard Lietz and Olivier Pla in the #66 Ford GT. Long time leader Kevin Estre retired his #92 Porsche after suffering engine problems.

In the LMGTE-AM class, Paul Dalla Lana still held the lead in the #98 Aston Martin, followed by Nick Foster in the #86 Gulf Racing Porsche and Matteo Cairoli in the #77 Porsche RSR.