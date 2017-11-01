At SEMA 2017 in Las Vegas BMW premiered several M Performance parts for its 2018 BMW M5 (F90), which is scheduled to hit dealerships by March 2018. Most of these exclusive M Performance Parts for the BMW M5 will be available as retrofit components when the vehicle is launched to the market in March 2018, with further products following in July 2018.

The M Performance accessory range specifically developed for the new M5 comprise several aerodynamic components, including a newly designed front attachment, side sill attachments, a carbon fiber rear spoiler, a pro version of the rear spoiler, and a custom rear diffuser. All the aerodynamic performance parts are crafted from lightweight carbon fiber.

BMW M Performance Parts for 2018 BMW F90 M5 1 of 10

Further M Performance goodness comes in the form of a new coilover suspension module with adjustable spring plates specifically developed for the new M5. More control whilst driving dynamically is ensured through a carbon-ceramic braking system. A new M Performance sports exhaust system has also been revealed, but is unfortunately only designated for the US and Canadian markets.

If you love the race track, BMW offers the M Performance Drive Analyzer derived from Motorsport, which records and evaluates all important vehicle dynamics data. Further highlights comprise motorsport stripes in typical M colors to highlight the car’s sporty exterior, a handcrafted M Performance carbon fiber engine cover extension kit, an M Performance steering wheel and several carbon fiber finishes in the interior.