To celebrate 65 years of the Corvette, Chevrolet have unveiled a new track-inspired special edition. Just 650 copies of the Chevrolet Corvette Carbon 65 Edition will be produced, based upon the Grand Sport and Z06 models.

Each example will get a unique vehicle identification number. The exterior blends visible carbon-fiber exterior elements with a new Ceramic Matrix Gray exterior colour. Unique fender stripes and door graphics are on offer together wit black wheels and blue calipers.

Carbon fibre has been applied to the ground effects section, the hood and the roof of Coupe models. The tonneau inserts on the convertible models also gets carbon fibre together with the new spoiler and quarter air intake ducts. To finish things off, Chevrolet fit carbon fibre centre caps for the wheels.

Inside, jet black suede is the predominent surface, punctuated by blue stitching. The carbon fibre steering wheel rim is unique with a glass carbon fibre interior trim. Competition sport seats are standard together with carbon sill plates.

The Corvette Carbon 65 Edition will be on display at the SEMA Show this week. It goes on sale in the first quarter of 2018.