To commemorate the M3’s 30 year anniversary on US soil, BMW have created this one of a kind BMW M3 30 Years American Edition. The unique M3’s design is courtesy of BMW Group Designworks and will be built through BMW Individual.

The M3 30 Years American Edition will celebrate its debut at this year’s SEMA. The first generation M3 originates from the year 1986 and would land in North America a year later. The M3 grew out to be a success and continues to sell well across the pond.

The exterior of this M3 special edition is inspired by an original M color and the American flag motif. The 2018 BMW M3 30 Years American Edition design started life as a 6-speed manual transmission BMW M3 Competition Package but it was quickly transformed into something more unique, boasting the striking Frozen Red II Metallic paint job.

The exterior is complimented by an all-American, interior tri-tone color scheme. The interior is dominated by tri-color Merino leather courtesy of BMW Individual. The Opal White base is complimented by Mugello Red stripes and Fjord Blue blocks.

BMW M3 30 Years AMerican Edition 1 of 24

BMW M Performance Parts round-up the BMW M3 30 Years American Edition. The shock absorbers with contrasting red coil springs featured on the 2018 BMW M3 30 Years American Edition are clearly distinctive features of the adjustable M Performance Sports suspension, allowing the driver to lower the vehicle’s ride height between 5 and 20 millimeters via the adjustable spring plate.

This special M3 additionally features a full-carbon performance rear wing that is accentuated with racing stripes and striking one-off golden M performance wheels shod with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

One lucky customer will soon be the fortunate owner of this 2018 BMW M3 30 Years American Edition. BMW calls all interested parties to register their interest at their SEMA booth (68000).