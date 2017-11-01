The production of Aston Martin’s GT-flagship model is coming to and the British carmaker is planning to bid its farewell in style: meet the Aston Martin Vanquish S Ultimate, limited to just 175 examples globally.

No turbos, no downsizing. The Vanquish S Ultimate will be powered by the naturally-aspirated 6.0-liter V12 carried over from the regular Vanquish S model. Tied to an 8-Speed Touchtronic III automatic transmission, all 595 bhp will be put on the tarmac via the rear wheels.

No expenses are spared on this special edition Aston Martin. Ceramic brakes and 3-stage adaptive damping are part of its standard equipment. Customers can choose between the Coupé or the Volante, available in three special exterior color schemes courtesy of the Aston Martin design team.

Besides the unique color and trim packages for the Ultimate edition, there are also many different details unique to this special Vanquish S. These include carbon fiber side strakes featuring rose gold “ultimate” decals, carbon fiber treadplates and an “ultimate” sill plaque, a special stitched quilting design on the seats and “ultimate” headrest embroidery.

2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Ultimate 1 of 6

There are three general themes customers can choose from. The first of these designer themes is a monochrome design featuring Ultimate Black paintwork combined with Copper Bronze highlights around the front air intake, along the side sills and the diffuser. The interior features Obsidian Black leather with Chestnut Tan stitching and carbon fiber inserts.

The second design boasts Xenon Grey paint and contrasting Cobalt Blue graphics on the outside. Yellow brake calipers and gloss black 5-spoke alloys further set this design apart from the rest. On the inside a mix of Phantom Grey leather, Electron Yellow accents and Spectral Blue stitching dominate the luxury cabin.

The third and last of the designer themes features a White Gold lacquer and Bronze highlights. The interior is similar to that of the first designer theme, but with Chestnut Tan as the main interior color and Obsidian Black making up the accents and stitching.

If the designer themes are not your thing, customers are welcome to spec their Vanquish S Ultimate edition combining any exterior scheme and interior package as a no-cost option. Aston Martin is now taking orders for Spring 2018 deliveries. The Coupé version is priced from £211,995 in the UK (€278,995 in Germany) and the Volante is priced at £223,995 in the UK (€293,995 in Germany).