A few weeks back Mercedes-AMG revealed that the G 65 is to be discontinued ahead of the planned launch of the new model in 2018. Before it bows out, a special edition Mercedes-AMG G65 Final Edition will be offered for sale. Just 65 will be offered worldwide at a starting price of 310,233 euros.

More than a third of all G‑Class sold worldwide have AMG touches. This particular special edition will ship in its most potent form. It features a huge 6.0-litre V12 engine with 630 hp and maximum torque of 1000 Nm at 2300-4300 rpm. Given the aerodynamic qualities of the G-Class (or lack thereof…) the top-of-the-line V12 engine accelerates the final edition from 0 to 100 km/h in a relatively pedestrian 5.3 seconds with a top speed of 230 km/h.

The AMG Speedshift PLUS 7G‑TRONIC automatic transmission transfers power to all four wheels. The Mercedes-AMG press release touts the G 65’s offload credentials too. Slope climbing ability of up to 80% on suitable surfaces, a Maximum fording depth of 60 cm when driving through water and mud, Driving stability at angles of 28°. To be honest, if you buy one chances are that you won’t ever get to test these features!

On the outside, the G 65 Final Edition gets large 21‑inch 5‑twin-spoke lightweight-alloy wheels in bronze, silver brake callipers and AMG Sport trim strips on the sides. A matt bronze underride guard, trim elements in the bumpers, the wheels and exterior mirrors plus the spare wheel cover are unique. A black mesh radiator grille and surround in matt bronze, running boards and tailpipes in matt black and exterior protective strips in high-gloss black complete the look.

The interior is fully loaded, as you would expect at this price. It includes the designo Exclusive package with designo black nappa leather, seat side bolsters in a carbon-fibre look and topstitching in light brown. Carbon-fibre trim elements, decorative stitching in bronze, milled Edition lettering in the grab handle, an AMG Performance steering wheel in black nappa leather and the Seat Comfort package are featured.