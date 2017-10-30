The 2017 Tokyo Motor Show just opened its doors and promises the latest and greatest from Japanese produce. As with most of the latest major International motor shows, electric powertrains and autonomous driving capabilities are the center points of attention.

Although some of the big European brands are well-represented in the Japanese capital this year, they planned no major releases for the show. Brands like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche and BMW shipped their showstoppers from the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show to Tokyo and gladly participate in the cars of the future theme.

Mercedes-Benz brought its fully autonomous Smart Vision and menacing AMG Project One hypercar with Formula 1 technology to the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. Audi gives the Japanese an insight in its current state of affairs when it comes to alternative drivetrains and autonomous driving, and BMW’s highlight is the new 600 hp strong M5, which celebrates its Japanese debut.

BMW also presented the new X3, 8-Series Coupé Concept and Z4 Concept at the Tokyo Motor Show, among several others. Porsche showed off its Panamera Sport Turismo S/E Hybrid and new Porsche Cayenne.

The Tokyo Motor Show however, is always a true home game for the Japanese manufacturers to show off their latest and greatest, and this year it’s no different. After 20 years Toyota finally renewed its flagship Century limousine, the Japanese equivalent of the S-Class. The exclusive vehicle is produced in limited numbers and popular among Asian politicians and people of status. As modest as it looks for a luxury limousine, so is its price tag, which reads an approximate €80,000.

More exciting news comes from Toyota’s premium brand Lexus, which debuted the LS+ Concept car. Autonomous driving is a key point of focus in the LS+, which provides an idea of how far the brand currently is when it comes to autonomous technologies. The LS+ is able to drive fully autonomous on the highway and can change lanes automatically.

Mazda is on the verge of releasing a completely new model offensive, the 7th generation of Mazda vehicles. Starting from 2018, Mazda will be rolling out new models and successors featuring all-new design language, engines and drivetrain setups. With one of the showstoppers in Tokyo, the Mazda Vision Coupé, Mazda already provides visitors with a taste of what’s coming and in which direction they are headed. The bright read hatchback concept of Mazda appears to show off many design traits of the future CX-3.

Finally the highlight of Subaru is a sharp-looking and dynamic crossover concept, of course with hood scoop. Honda showed off its Sports EV Concept, a futuristic-looking two-seater with autonomous capabilities, but also hints back at the good old past with its sophisticated design.

Last but not least is this insane-looking Zagato IsoRivolta Vision Gran Turismo from the Milanese coach builder Zagato. It’s by far the most extravagant Gran Turismo revealed at this year’s Tokyo Motor Show. It is powered by a 6.2-liter V8 that produces 997 horsepower, all fed to the rear wheels via a 10-speed sequential gearbox.

Keep your eyes out for more content and information coming from the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show!