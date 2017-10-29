Earlier this week, Porsche launched a brand new model, the Porsche 911 Carrera T. Think 911 R, but with less power and for the masses! The ‘T’ nomenclature was actually used back in 1968 for a purest, rear wheel drive 911 with minimal weight, a manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive. The ‘T’ stands for Touring.

The new Porsche 911 Carrera T is based on the basic 911 Carrera. It’s 3.0 litre six cylinder engine delivers 370 hp and 450 Nm of torque between 1,750 rpm and 5,000 rpm. Zero to 100 km/h happens in 4.5 seconds, 0.1 seconds faster than the 911 Carrera Coupe. Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) is also available as an option on the Carrera T, enabling a 100 km/h sprint of 4.2 seconds. Top speed is over 290 km/h.

Porsche 911 Carrera T 1 of 9

The Porsche 911 Carrera T is aimed at optimising performance. The rear and side window glass is thinner, the door trims get opening loops, sound deadening is reduced and the rear seats have been removed, The Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system is also removed although it is available at no additional cost. All-in, the Porsche 911 Carrera T weighs 1,425 kg, 20 kg lighter than a standard 911 Carrera.

The 911 Carrera T gets new standard equipment, equipment that is not available for the 911 Carrera. Porsche offer PASM sports chassis as standard, lowered the 911 by 20 mm. There is a weight-optimised Sport Chrono Package, a shortened shift lever with red shift pattern and Sport-Tex seat centres. The rear-axle steering, which is not available for the 911 Carrera, is available as an option for the 911 Carrera T.

Outside, the 911 Carrera T features an aerodynamically optimised front spoiler lip, and Sport Design exterior mirrors painted in Agate Grey Metallic. 20-inch Carrera S wheels in Titan Grey are standard. The rear view features slats in the rear lid grille, the “911 Carrera T” model designation in Agate Grey and the sports exhaust system as standard. Exterior colour options include Black, Lava Orange, Guards Red, Racing Yellow, White and Miami Blue, as well as metallic colours Carrara White, Jet Black and GT Silver.

The 911 Carrera T will be available from January 2018 and can already be pre-ordered already. In Germany, the price will be 107,553 euros including VAT.