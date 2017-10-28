BMW recently expanded its X range with the addition of a new BMW X2. The photos were leaked by Chinese media approximately 12 hours before the official unveiled which meant that the world already knew what BMW had in store. As expected, the BMW X2 fills another niche with a sporty, urban design – it bridges the gap between the BMW X1 and the BMW X3.

In terms of design, the BMW X2 sits somewhere between traditional SUV and MPV. Visually, it reminds us of the 2-Series – which its nomenclature suggests it should be based upon. Coupe styling and low proportions give it clear BMW DNA. It is 2 cm shorter than the X1 and 7 cm lower. The Kidney grille is unique, it is wider at its base than at its top. The C-Pillars get the BMW roundel.

From launch, the BMW X2 will be available in four trim levels; SE, Sport, M Sport and M Sport X. M Sport models get larger wheels as standard, frozen grey cladding. Bumpers are Dark Shadow metallic or Frozen Grey on the X. SE models feature 17 inch V-Spoke wheels, vehicle colour and matt black rear bumpers.

Inside, contrast stitching and Sensatec material is standard. M Sport models get micro hexagon fabric in Anthracite/Alcantara combination, M Sport X models get leather as standard. New perforated Dakota leather in Magma Red or the Micro Hexagon fabric Anthracite/Alcantara can be specced as a highlight.

The BMW X2 has a boot capacity of 470 litres. An optional lighting package within the Plus pack allows lighting mood for the interior to be set to Orange, Lilac, Mint, Bronze, Blue and White. A panoramic roof is optional and the front section tilts and slides open, just like a conventional sunroof.

Just one engine variant will be available initially, the xDrive20d. Three further models are planned for 2018; X2 sDrive20i, X2 sDrive18d and X2 xDrive18d. The 20d is a diesel engine with 190 hp and 400 Nm of torque. It sprints to 100 km/h in just 7.7 seconds yet still achieves 61.4 mpg. All wheel drive is standard together with hell descent control.

The BMW X2 benefits from the Driving Experience Control switch, allowing the driver to choose between default COMFORT mode, efficiency-enhancing ECO PRO mode and SPORT mode. An optional Dynamic Damper Control package allows the car’s suspension to be adjusted between two settings – COMFORT or SPORT.

The X2 gets the usual BMW connected features including BMW ConnectedDrive, the sixth generation of iDrive and touchscreen operation as standard for the Control Display. The BMW X2 includes a 6.5-inch Touch Control Display with navigation system, a full-colour BMW Head-Up Display and BMW Connected+ service.

Prices will start from £33,980 for the BMW X2 xDrive20d SE. Customers will be able to place orders from mid-November.