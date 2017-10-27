As far as special editions go, Aston Martin’s latest is entirely unexpected. Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante ‘Tom Brady Signature Edition’ will apparently be available during the first quarter of 2018… hopefully with a set of fully inflated tyres!

The totally unexpected special edition model will be limited to just 12 examples. Each one is produced by Aston Martin’s Q by Aston Martin bespoke service. It is the first special commission by Aston Martin’s ‘Q by Aston Martin – Commission’ service which debuted at the Geneva Motor Show – a bespoke service for the ultra-rich.

Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante ‘Tom Brady Signature Edition’ 1 of 4

Tom Brady said: “It was an easy decision to go with the Vanquish S for the special edition – it is an incredible car to drive and is truly a work of art. Going through the process of curating a unique Aston Martin has been fascinating. We started with a blank canvas and finished with this beautiful car. It’s been great to see it all come to fruition and I’m proud to share a name with it. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do!”

The Vanquish S is Aston Martin’s ultimate GT. It is fitted with the familiar 6.0 litre V12 engine, offering 580 bhp. It gets an Ultramarine Black exterior, complemented with a Dark Knight interior leather. It uses plenty of carbon fibre too. Bespoke touches include the California Poppy leather paddle shift tips from the One-77.

Each car will feature Brady’s signature on the sill plates and the ‘TB12’ logo on a fender badge, embossed on the headrests and as a pull tab in the rear of the car.