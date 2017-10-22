Lewis Hamilton has won the United States GP 2017 qualifying, having dominated through all three sessions. Vettel made it to P2 for Ferrari while Bottas will start from the second row in third place. This was the 72nd career pole for Hamilton and his second consecutive in Austin.

United States GP 2017 Qualifying Results

1. Hamilton – Mercedes

2. Vettel – Ferrari

3. Bottas – Mercedes

4. Ricciardo – Red Bull

5. Raikkonen – Ferrari

6. Verstappen – Red Bull

7. Ocon – Force India

8. Sainz – Toro Rosso

9. Alonso – McLaren

10. Perez – Force India

Max Verstappen, Stoffel Vandoorne, Nico Hulkenberg and Toro Rosso’s new driver Brendon Hartley are all facing grid penalties for unscheduled changes in their power components. Hamilton meanwhile has managed to top every free practice session this weekend ahead of the United States Grand Prix 2017 race.

Getting ready for quali like… 🐮🏍🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/aMW3vY6RiA — McLaren (@McLarenF1) October 21, 2017

Kvyat was the first out in Q1 wearing the ultrasoft compound, followed by the two Saubers who were also on the same tires. As with other past races, a new track record was expected on this circuit. Hamilton set last year’s lap record with a time of 1m 34.99s.

Ferrari started Q1 on supersofts on both their cars same as Mercedes, the rest of the field was on ultrasofts. After the first times, Bottas was first followed by Alonso and Ocon. Verstappen then made his presence known by going fastest before Hamilton claimed that position after his first proper run.

.@alo_oficial joins his team mate on track. He posts a 1:35.712 and leaps up to P4 on the #Q1 time sheets. #USGP pic.twitter.com/qFJltVmugo — Honda Racing F1 (@HondaRacingF1) October 21, 2017

“What the fuck is Magnussen doing! He’s always the same! Unprofessional!” Perez yelled as Magnussen held him back. Elsewhere, Grosjean and Stroll almost had an incident of their own, and FIA decided to investigate Stroll for impeding the Haas.

Eliminated in Q1 were Ericsson, Stroll, Hartley, Wehrlein and Magnussen. The top ten comprised of Hamilton, Verstappen, Bottas, Vettel, Sainz, Massa, Raikkonen, Alonso, Hulkenberg and Ocon.

Hamilton and Bottas were the first out in Q2, this time on the ultrasoft tires. Renault meanwhile pulled out Hulkenberg from qualifying as he has a grid penalty to serve tomorrow. 1m33.560s for Hamilton put him in first place, with Bottas two hundredths of a second behind him. Vettel and Ricciardo slotted in third and fourth after those first runs.

Kvyat was out first for the second and final runs but the Red Bulls decided to stay in the pits. Eliminated in Q2 were Massa, Kvyat, Vandoorne, Grosjean and Hulkenberg while the top ten comprised of Hamilton, Bottas, Raikkonen, Vettel, Ricciardo, Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Alonso and Ocon.

Hamilton once again set the pace going in Q3 with a 1m33.108s lap, and after the first runs the Brit led Bottas, Raikkonen, Vettel, Verstappen, Ricciardo, Ocon, Alonso and Perez with Sainz yet to set a time.

With 2 minutes left in Q3, all cars were on the track ready to decide the final top ten positions. Hamilton crossed the finish line in first place with Vettel taking P2 while Bottas settled for third.