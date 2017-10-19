Porsche has unveiled new GTS models for its mid-engine 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman models. The upgrades to the 718 Boxster GTS and 718 Cayman GTS are what we have come to expect from GTS branded Porsche’s. They focus on performance while giving the entry-level Porsche’s a sportier look.

The headline figures concern the power generated by the 2.5 litre, four-cyclinder boxer engine. The combination of a newly developed air intake duct and optimised turbochargers means that power has been increased to 365 hp with 430 Nm of torque available between 1,900 rpm and 5,000 rpm. That’s 15 hp more than the 718 S models and 35 hp more than the previous generation GTS.

Fuel consumption on the combined cycle is between 9.1 and 8.2 l/100 km with CO2 emissions between 207 and 186 g/km. Performance is quoted at 4.1 seconds to 100 km/h with a top speed of 290 km/h.

Both models will be made available with a choice of manual six-speed transmission or optional Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK). GTS vehicles will also get the Sport Chrono Package, Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV), a mechanical rear differential lock and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard. The later lowers the ride height by ten millimetres.

As with other GTS models the 718 models get a new Sport Design apron at the front, the front light modules and the Bi-Xenon headlights are black-tinted. At the rear, Porsche fit tinted tail lights, black logos, black rear apron and centrally positioned black tailpipes. Black GTS logos are also applied to the base of the doors and to finish the look, a set of 20-inch wheels painted in satin black are standard.

Inside, both driver and passenger get sports seats with Alcantara centres. Sports seats Plus are optional with GTS logos on the headrests, these can be electronically adjusted in two ways to provide increased lateral support and comfort. Alcantara is fitted to the steering wheel trim, centre console and armrests. The Porsche Track Precision App (PTPA) allows the driver to record, display and analyse driving data on their smartphone.

The 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS and 718 Cayman GTS are available to order now. Expect deliveries to begin in mid-December 2017. Prices for the German market begin at 78,160 euros for the Porsche 718 Boxster GTS and 76,137 euros for the Porsche 718 Cayman GTS.