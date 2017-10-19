Spy photographers recently caught the next-generation Aston Martin Vanquish out testing on the legendary Nurburgring Nordshliefe. Aston Martin have a dedicated workshop at the German circuit so it is no surprise that prototypes are using the circuit.

The mile is in its very early stages at the moment, with a reveal penned in for late-2018 or early-2019. The photos reveal a prototype that clearly draws influence from the current Aston Martin DB11. The new model will top the DB11 in terms of premium performance and pricing.

Next Gen Aston Martin Vanquish 1 of 8

Power will come from Aston Martin’s 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 rather than the V8 expected to be found in the new Vanquish and recently announced for the DB11. The engine is rated at 600 horsepower in the DB11 but will deliver significantly more once Aston engineers have finished. Expect Aston to aim for the 789-hp Ferrari 812 Superfast as well as the Mercedes-AMG S65 Coupe and Bentley Continental GT Speed.

The exterior will get completely different bumpers front and rear, wider sills and redesigned front and tail lights. Beyond this, it is difficult to tell from the test mule’s heavy camouflage. We suspect that the design hasn’t yet been finalised and the panels shown in our gallery are DB11 panel’s, ‘frankensteined’ to fit the new Vanquish platform.

It also remains to be seen whether Aston Martin will continue to use the Vanquish name.