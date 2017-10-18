Romans International, a British used supercar dealer, has managed to secure one of the first used Bugatti Chiron’s for sale. The hypercar has been offloaded to Romans from its owner who has put 1,330 miles on the clock since it was delivered earlier this year.

The Romans International car is finished in ‘Nocturne Black’ with Beluga Black Leather Interior. It has a number of options including a £53,226 Leather & Carbon Fibre Interior package and £15,960 Carbon Fibre Sport seats. The owner also opted for Full Paint Protection Film (PPF) for the whole car and will benefit from the balance of a Bugatti Manufacturer’s Warranty until April 2021.

Naturally, Romans International won’t be led on the price they expect to achieve on this early Chiron. It is an opportunity for a wealthy individual to jump the queue on a very sought after hypercar!

By way of reminder the Chiron produces a staggering 1,500 hp from an eight-litre W16 engine, completely redesigned for a 25 percent power boost. The intake tube, the charge air system and the chain housing are all made of carbon fibre. The Chiron uses four higher-performance turbochargers and duplex fuel injection with 32 injectors.

In terms of performance, Bugatti suggest 0-62 mph in 2.5 seconds, 0-124 mph in 6.5 seconds, 0-186 mph in 13.6 seconds and a top speed of 275 mph. The original owner likely paid in the region of £2.5 million for the car. Romans might achieve over £3 million we suspect!