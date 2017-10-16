British second-hand supercar dealer Tom Hartley Junior has secured a once-in-a-lifetime McLaren F1 which joins its inventory this week! The dandelion yellow McLaren F1 is offered in timewarp condition, featuring most of the original packaging and with a scarcely believable 239 kilometres on the odometer!

The McLaren F1 is undoubtedly the most collectable of the modern hypercars. It held the production top speed record between 1998 and 2005 when it was beaten by the Koenigsegg CCR. Powered by a BMW V12 engine, it won Le Mans in unlikely circumstances and was acclaimed for its innovative design.

Dandelion Yellow McLaren F1 1 of 13

This particular car appears to have been purchased new by a Japanese customer. Tom Hartley Junior claim that chassis number 060 is the lowest mileage F1 in existence. It has never been road registered, the protective packaging even remains in tact on the inside.

It’s not a car for those that want something to drive. Instead, it appears as close to a museum piece as it is possible to get. The original owner specced it with a dandelion yellow exterior together with grey and yellow accent interior.

The car comes with all of the original items received by the owner. It includes a leather-cased owners handbook, a Facom tool chest, a tool roll with original gold-plated titanium tools and a full luggage set still in factory protective wrapping. The owner has also parted with an ultra-rare commemorative TAG Heuer watch with the chassis number engraved on the face.

The F1 was originally ordered with special features such as an LM style spare exhaust, an additional GTR style steering wheel, passenger over-carpets and a windscreen strip. A custom finish for this car is the hand-painted signature of F1 designer Gordon Murray on the rear right-hand side of the body.

Any guesses as to what it will sell for once Tom Hartley Junior finds a buyer?