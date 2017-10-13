Love for beauty, this is the Leitmotiv and focus of the Aston Martin media Dinner that have been held in Frankfurt aside of IAA press days in September. Location is an old heritage Deutsche Bank building transformed into a bar restaurant in the city center, that implicitly symbolize what Aston martin is actually planning to do in the next years. Change is the Keyword.

Beyond glasses of wine and bits of appetizers AM welcomed people showing its current line up including the recently born DB11 coupe, the Vantage V8 AMR and the highly appreciated Vanquish Zagato Volante but maybe the most eye catching car on display was the mockup of the future cutting edge hypercar Valkyrie, here shown in the very early version as shown at Geneva auto show in 2017.

Engine 4.0L V8 Output 510hp Price £159,900 UK

$216,495 US

Everyone thought “Is it enough for tonight, isn’t it?” well, no, as soon as we got comfortable with food and drinks, but right after signing a non-disclosure agreement of what we were about to see and hear that very night, we were invited to shift, in small groups, into a secondary secret room in order to have a “preview” of the near future regarding AM production line. Everybody was thinking “yeah its new AM Vantage time…” but nope, the actual preview on show was the very anticipated new DB11 Volante (the AM definition of cabriolet), here dressed in a beautiful dark blue metallic paint topped with a new 8 layers super silent black canvas roof.

Aston Martin DB11 Volante 1 of 20

The elegant and classy shape, with the lower belt line, front and rear profile that almost look identical to the closed top sibling, keeps that family feeling and confirms the winning design signature chosen by AM designer in the 11th chapter of their flagship Gran Turismo. Roof line in the back let the boot looks a little longer than the coupe, but AM staff confirm the ability to carry 2 golf clubs with roof closed and 1 with roof open. Aero blade feature is still present but with a slightly different management, now depending on speed.

Interior designers did an excellent job maintaining all design, features and materials from the coupe but adding a leather stitched new central tunnel. What is really new here is the marketing choice to make the Volante only available, at launch, with the V8-AMG powered engine coupled with the well-known ZF 8 speed gearbox, (maybe later in the future will be joined by the evergreen v12?) and offer an optional brand new set of forged wheels that saves 6 kilos in unsprung masses.

Night went on through the Gala dinner which delighted guest with a unique fusion of flavors from Europe’s most innovative chefs, but first, it was introduced by a quick view on past, present and future of AM company brought by the CEO himself Andy Palmer. It’s a matter of fact AM is doing great nowadays, growing organically with revenues jumped by 94% during first Half together with Wholesale units surged by 67% to 2,439 vehicles.

Large investments are expected within the Mid-term plan, already taking place, that will transform the company in an exclusive and luxury brand that will realize a whole new broad portfolio of products chasing to create a new car every year and assuring, between now and 2019, the total replacement of current cars on sale at the moment (including the Vantage, DBS and the launch of an all new SUV).

Great efforts will be put on electric powertrains in the next years, starting now with the already fully booked electrified version of the Rapide and then landing on a fully electric family range. Collaborations will be also carried on with technical partners AMG and Red Bull F1. Well, after all those mouthwatering anticipations, can we say AM will be “beautiful” more than ever?

Words by Yaron Esposito