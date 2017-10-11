Last Friday, Bonhams used it’s Zoute sale in Knokke-Heist, Belgium, to auction off a very special Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet. The Landaulet was donated by Daimler AG with all benefits to be donated to the charity ‘Laureus sport for good foundation’. Bonhams managed to achieve a €1.2 million euro hammer price.

The sale itself was a relatively quiet affair. Bonhams had a small lineup of cars to sell including a Jaguar XJ220 and an Aston Martin DB AR1 Roadster. The luxury off-roader eclipsed the pries achieved by any of the other lots, and all in aid of a worthwhile cause.

Mercedes-Maybach will sell just 99 of the limited edition Landaulet’s. In contrast to the G500 4×4, it comes fitted with a 6.0 litre V12 engine packing 630 hp with peak torque of 1,000 Newton-metres.

The G650 Landaulet is fitted with portal axles which provide ground clearance of 450 millimetres. In contrast to a conventional rigid axle, the wheels are not at the height of the axle centre, but are instead situated much further down on the axle heads. They feature 325/55 R 22 tyres, 100 percent differentials and a low off-road ratio transfer box.

It is the ultimate Safari vehicle with a luxurious rear seat, exposed to the world via the rag-top, yet retaining privacy as the top does not fold completely flat.

You may also likeMORE FROM AUTHOR

There are no comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *