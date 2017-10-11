Last Friday, Bonhams used it’s Zoute sale in Knokke-Heist, Belgium, to auction off a very special Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet. The Landaulet was donated by Daimler AG with all benefits to be donated to the charity ‘Laureus sport for good foundation’. Bonhams managed to achieve a €1.2 million euro hammer price.

The sale itself was a relatively quiet affair. Bonhams had a small lineup of cars to sell including a Jaguar XJ220 and an Aston Martin DB AR1 Roadster. The luxury off-roader eclipsed the pries achieved by any of the other lots, and all in aid of a worthwhile cause.

Mercedes-Maybach will sell just 99 of the limited edition Landaulet’s. In contrast to the G500 4×4, it comes fitted with a 6.0 litre V12 engine packing 630 hp with peak torque of 1,000 Newton-metres.

The G650 Landaulet is fitted with portal axles which provide ground clearance of 450 millimetres. In contrast to a conventional rigid axle, the wheels are not at the height of the axle centre, but are instead situated much further down on the axle heads. They feature 325/55 R 22 tyres, 100 percent differentials and a low off-road ratio transfer box.

It is the ultimate Safari vehicle with a luxurious rear seat, exposed to the world via the rag-top, yet retaining privacy as the top does not fold completely flat.