Recently, Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed the addition of a Bugatti Chiron to his enviable car collection. In a video posted to Instagram the footballer gave us a small drive-by clip of his new hypercar.

Ronaldo appears to have opted for a classic Bugatti colour scheme, mixing light silver with dark grey carbon fibre and a tan interior. Unique touches applied to his particular car include his CR7 logo on the rear side skirt and stitched into the head rests of both the driver and passenger side.

New animal in the building Bugatti Chiron 🎉🎉🎉✌️👌✈️

Ronaldo is known for his exotic car collection. In the past he has also been spotted with a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse as well as numerous Lamborghini, Ferrari and Porsche models. He is rumoured to have a LaFerrari and has been spotted in an F12 tdf in the past.

The Bugatti Chiron use the same W16 engine as the Veyron. It produces 1,500 hp from an eight-litre W16 engine, completely redesigned for a 25 percent power boost. It is at the pinnacle of performance cars, the perfect choice for a footballer at the pinnacle of his own athletic performance!

Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be the first celebrity to receive a Chiron. At a base cost of 2.4 million euros, the Chiron is likely out of reach of all but the wealthiest celebrities. Ronaldo has an estimated wealth of 93 million euros!