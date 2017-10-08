Promotional photos released for the new Justice League movie show Batman is to drive the Mercedes-Benz Vision GT. The film is also set to feature the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet driven by Wonder Woman and a Mercedes-Benz G500 4×4 driven by an as-yet undisclosed character.

Bruce Wayne has a rich history of driving weird and wonderful cars in the Batman movies. In the latest Batman v Superman film for example, the character drives an Aston Martin DB 2/4 Mark III, the Dark Knight series saw Wayne step into various Lamborghini Murcielago models while the Keaton era-cars were limited to chauffeured classic Rolls-Royce!

The Vision GT clearly fits the ultra-rich persona that comes with the Bruce Wayne wealth. The Vision GT was originally created exclusively for the Gran Turismo video game but has gained popularity at various car shows over the past few years. It is a modern interpretation of the Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing with top hinged doors and extreme design proportions.

Justice League looks set to smash the box office next month. Ben Affleck will play the role of Batman once more. Henry Cavill will play Superman, Gal Gadot will be Wonder Woman with Aqua Man, The Flash and Cyborg set to complete the Justice League.