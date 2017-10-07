G-Power built a reputation on supercharging some of Bavaria’s finest. The Mercedes-AMG GT S they recently announced comes as a big surprise as the BMW-specialist now appears to have focused its attention further north to the Affalterbach region!

The fine details of the press release reveal that the GT S package G-Power recently released is nowhere near as extreme as some of its BMW projects. In fact, it is relatively tame in comparison.

The Mercedes-AMG GT S gets a power module, developed in-house by G-Power. It connects to the factory installed engine control unit and modifies the data to the vehicle sensors improving performance by adjusting these perameters once oil temperature and cooling is optimal.

G-Power Mercedes-AMG GT S 1 of 7

The plug and play unit boosts the power of the 4.0 litre V8 engine to 610 hp at 6,500 rpm and torque of 755 Nm between 4,000 and 5,500 rpm. That equates to improvements of 88 hp and 85 Nm respectively, trumping the 585 hp GT R. The additional performance is said to enable the GT S to launch from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds, slightly quicker than the GT R.

The other enhancement made by G-Power are the HURRICANE RR forged rims. Built with a double spoke design, they measure 9×20 inches at the front with 275 / 30R20 tyres. At the rear, they measure 10.5×21 inches with 305 / 25R21 tyres. The finish to this pictured car is Jet Black but the wheels are also available in Gun Metal Gray and Stardust Silver finishes or optionally with diamond-cut finishing.