The Monaco Yacht Show 2017 took place from September 27th to 30th, and was honored with an array of new yacht debuts including Oceanco’s Jubilee and the new 111-metre AMELS Full Custom project ‘POLLUX’.

This year’s show had everything from design projects to new yachts as well as some all time favorites vessels. There were also small submarines where two weer on display with one in water, the handheld diving engines seemed to be very popular too. Aston Martin Consulting launched their first ever project at the Monaco Yacht Show 2017, a submarine dubbed Project Neptune and is the result of a collaboration between Aston Martin and Florida based Triton Submarines LLC. Only a few will be built with each going for around $4 million.

Monaco Yacht Show 2017 Highlights 1 of 36

Burgess Yachts brought the new 110m Jubilee by Oceanco, the largest yacht from The Netherlands and the largest to ever grace Monaco Yacht Show. The vessel became an instant star by winning both the MYS Exterior Design Award and also winner of the MYS Finest Superyacht Award 2017.

Other yachts that won our full attention included Cloud 9, a 74 meter superyacht by CRN which was delivered to its Australian owner in May 2017 and the 84 meter Areti yacht by Lurssen which was delivered some weeks ago in July.

Car Deck MYS 2017 1 of 15

Now for the second time at MYS a prestige car show took place. In total fifteen cars from various manufacturers were displayed just next to luxurious Yachts. From a chrome Shelby Cobra to new Bentley Continental GT there was a really interesting collection of cars. Interesting point of this little car show is that there is also a test drive option available for guests of MYS.

Supercars being important part of Superyacht lifestyle, we do agree that this kind of exclusive high end display fits perfectly to part of luxurious Monaco Yacht Show.

Photos by HeCe Kestilä