This newly renovated 4star Hotel & Spa provides an peaceful oasis of luxury just a short ride away from hectic Riviera. Relax at the open-air bar, offering views of the forest along with a terrace and swimming pool. Dine in the hotel’s elegant restaurant, which features a tempting buffet and homemade local products. Tennis courts, a spa, and a lounge round out the list of facilities for guests to enjoy. The Golden Tulip Sophia Antipolis – Hotel & Spa is also able to cater to business travelers with meeting rooms and a convenient location. Guests at the Golden Tulip Sophia Antipolis – Hotel & Spa are positioned in the heart of Europe’s first high tech city.

All of the sunny beaches and glamorous attractions of Cannes are a 25 minute drive away, with Nice also in close proximity. Explore top sights of the French Riviera, including Marine land and an aquatic theme park. With a natural, relaxed environment guests will be able to enjoy the beauty and tranquility of the hotels location.

Hotel Golden Tulip Sophia Antipolis 1 of 27

There are 80 spacious 4-star hotel rooms at the Golden Tulip Sophia Antipolis – Hotel & Spa. These are available in a variety of configurations, including Standard and Deluxe rooms as well as lofty suites. All are furnished to a high modern standard with expansive ensuite bathrooms and a high attention to detail. Enjoy views of the surrounding forest, as well as free Wi-Fi, flat screen televisions, and coffee and tea making facilities.

We especially give special mention to first floor rooms with small yard in front of your room and sunbeds that allows you to relax and enjoy the sun right outside your own room.

If you are looking nice place to relax on hills just above Antibes we can strongly recommend Golden Tulip Sophia Antipolis.

Words by HeCe Kestilä