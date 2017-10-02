The Blancpain GT Series 2017 season came to an end today in Barcelona, and it was Mirko Bortolotti and Christian Engelhart of GRT Grasser Racing Team that won the drivers’ championship title. The Lamborghini duo has had a strong outing this season and even though they didn’t win the final race today, a third place finish was enough to grant them the coveted championship title.

GRT Grasser Racing Team took home the Blancpain GT Series team’s title again thanks to a good record throughout the season by Bortolotti and Engelhart.

Today’s race was the final round of the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup, it was Tristan Vautier, Felix Serralles and Daniel Juncadella in the #88 AKKA ASP Mercedes-AMG GT3 who won the race. Team WRT finished second in the #17 Audi R8 LMS driven by Stuart Leonard, Jake Dennis and Robin Frijns.

The Bentley Boys from M-Sport team came to Barcelona with an 8 points lead in the Endurance Cup, and despite a poor qualifying the team managed to get enter the top ten thanks to a good drive by Andy Soucek. Unfortunately the car suffered a broken gearbox and forced to retire halfway through the race. At this point, Bortolotti and Engelhart had no challenge in the overall title.

Elsewhere in the Pro-AM Cup, Hunter Abbott, Martin Kodric and Patrick Kujala drove the #77 Barwell Motorsport Huracan GT3 to victory leading the #333 Rinaldi Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 and the #89 Mercedes-AMG GT3 of AKKA ASP. Rinaldi Racing also won the AM Cup this time with the #488 car driven by Pierre Ehret and Rino Mastronardi.

Team HB Racing finished second in AM Cup with the #777 Huracan GT3 while final spot on the podium went to Marco Zanuttini, Jacques Duyver, David Perel with Kessel Racing’s #888 Ferrari 488 GT3.

Perel and team only needed to finish the race in order to win both driver’s and team titles. Kessel Racing thus took home the AM Team championship title while Perel claimed the AM Driver’s title.