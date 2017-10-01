Mattias Ekstrom has won the World RX of Germany today to claim his fourth win of the season but ultimately ending the dry spell for team EKS. VW has dominated most of the season with Johan Kristoffersson winning the championship during the previous round of Norway while his team took home the team’s championship title.

Petter Solberg came to Germany with a bad shoulder but the two time World RX champion did not show any signs of weakness, in fact, he went ahead to win Q3, Q4 and semi final one. Starting from pole in the final, Solberg was unable to fend off a much hungrier Ekstrom who was driving an EKS Audi S1. The Swede took the lead on the first corner and never lost it till chequered flag.

Solberg meanwhile fell back after running wide during a battle with Kevin Hansen who eventually took second. His brother also managed to pass Solberg’s VW Polo in a similar fashion. At this point, the former world champion decided to take his joker lap on lap 2 but rejoined behind Niclas Gronholm who had already taken his joker lap.

Kevin suffered a broken rear suspension on his Peugeot 208 WRX, allowing his older brother Timmy to pass him into second. Toomas Heikkinen also passed Hansen into third, while Gronholm and Solberg were left fighting for fifth, the latter emerged on top and still managed to pass the maimed Peugeot of Hansen before finishing in fourth place.

The next race heads over to South Africa on November 10 for the season finale.