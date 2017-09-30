Alfa Romeo have claimed a Nurburgring record for its new Alfa Romeo Stelvio QV. The SUV allegedly managed a 7 minute 51.7 second lap which would make it the fastest time ever posted by a production SUV. The time eclipses the Range Rover Sport SVR’s 8 minute 14 seconds set in 2014.

The time was set by Fabio Francia, and Italian development driver for Pirelli. The car involved was fitted with a roll cage and a set of optional carbon fiber shell Sparco racing seats. Other than these two modifications, everything else was completely standard and representative of what customers will get when deliveries begin.

The Stelvio joins the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio in the record books. With the Giulia QV, Alfa Romeo hold the record for the fastest four-door production car with a staggering 7:32.

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio QV uses a 2.9 litre twin-turbocharged V6 with 510 hp. Among the features which helped it set such a monumental time are the Q4 all-wheel drive system, torque vectoring differential and the chassis domain control system. This particular car used an eight-speed automatic transmission in race mode.

Unfortunately, the video Alfa Romeo supplied has been poorly edited. If you want a run down of the issues head over to Bridge to Gantry for a complete breakdown. Notwithstanding these issues, Alfa Romeo’s time for the Stelvio is very impressive!