With many of the world’s sports car manufacturers embracing electric engines, it has almost become ordinary for them to admit, with a hint of remorse in their voice, that they too, will electrify their future models. The hype-train towards electric cars has been propagated by the likes of Tesla and Rimac. The latest Mercedes-AMG Project One is a big proponent of electric technology, and even Bugatti has stated that their Chiron replacement will be electrified to some degree.

This week it was Jaguar’s turn to unveil their plans to embrace the future of electric engines by stating that “every new car launched after 2020 will have some form of electrification, that is full electric, plug-in hybrid or mild hybrids”. There was also specific mention of their F-Type replacement receiving a type of electric powertrain. The F-Type was undoubtedly a success for Jaguar in terms of its phenomenal styling, performance, and naturally also its incredible sound. The latter is what makes the news of an electrified F-Type sound somewhat dubious, considering that the V6 setup of the car would provide for some extraordinary soundtracks. All hope is not lost however, if Jaguar opts for gradual implementation of electrification in its line-up by starting out with “mild hybrids”.

The move towards a renewed company strategy is not only a proactive measure to keep up with the competition, but also to breathe life in the brand’s sports car line up. For the F-Type, sales have been slow with only about 45,000 units being sold globally since launch in 2013. For the 2018 model year, Jaguar has given the F-Type a fresh looks and models that includes a lower-priced four-cylinder version in an attempt to appeal to a larger market and boast sales.

“There are a number of people in the world who think sports cars are finished because SUVs can get around a corner as quick as a sports car can, technology being what it is,” design chief Ian Callum said. “But there is something very emotional about a sports car that conveys the ultimate in the sense of performance and design.”

The car world is changing for good, and certain aspects of the automotive world already belong to a bygone era. Electric engines are gradually being implemented in more and more sports cars, and although they certainly improve on the performance of the car, what are their effects on the driving experience? Let us know your thoughts!