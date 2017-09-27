The Monaco Yacht Show 2017 has opened its doors today, with an array of new yacht debuts including Oceanco’s Jubilee and the new 111-metre AMELS Full Custom project ‘POLLUX’. This year’s show runs from September 27th to 30th.

Burgess Yachts brought the new 110m Jubilee by Oceanco, the largest yacht from The Netherlands and the largest to ever grace Monaco Yacht Show. The vessel became an instant star by winning both the MYS Exterior Design Award and also winner of the MYS Finest Superyacht Award 2017.

Meanwhile, Amels have previewed their 111m full custom project Pollux that was presented by Jonny Horsfield of H2 Yacht Design & AMELS Design Manager Hans Konings.

Heesen Yachts brought MY Home which happens to be the world’s first Fast Displacement with hybrid propulsion. For that, she won the MYS RINA Green Award 2017. Also a winner at the show was MY Seven Sins by San Lorenzo which scooped the MYS Interior Award 2017.

Other yachts attending include the White Dream by Princess Yachts, Horizon FD 85 by US based Horizon Yacht, the magnificent I Nova, Cosmo Explorer by IYC, the Majesty 100 by Gulf Craft Aurora Yachts, Nyota by French based Couach Yachts and Monaco based G-Yachts.

