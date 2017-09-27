The 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is the new King of the Ring after Porsche set a record of 6min 47.3s on September 20. By doing so, they have broken the record set on 5th October, 2016 by Lamborghini with the Huracan Performante (6min 52s).

The new GT2 RS is not only the most powerful 911 of all time but also the fastest, the new record is faster than that set by Porsche’s halo model the 918 Spyder in 2013 – a 6min 57s. The Stuttgart brand still holds the all time record set by the Porsche 956 in 1983 during qualifying for the 1000k Sports Car race with Stefan Bellof behind teh wheel, the time was 6min 11s and the length was longer by 200m.

Top 5 Fastest Nurburgring Times (street/production)

1. 2018 GT2 RS: 5min 47s

2. Huracan Perf: 6min 52s

3. Porsche 918: 6min 57s

4. Aventador SV: 6min 59s

5. Viper ACR(MY2017): 7min 01s

Before achieving the new record, the GT2 RS set a time of 6min 50s in the first attempt which effectively broke the Performante’s previous record. Lars Kern and Nick Tandy set the initial record with Kern setting the final one. The record setting car had the Weissach package.

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Nurburgring 1 of 6

Speaking after the new record, Frank-Steffen Walliser, Vice President Motorsport and GT Cars, said: “At the start of the development process, we set ourselves a lap time target for the GT2 RS of less than 7 minutes and 5 seconds. The credit for beating this target by 17.7 seconds goes to our development engineers, mechanics and drivers, who demonstrated an exceptionally strong team performance. This result makes it official: The GT2 RS is not only the most powerful, but also the fastest 911 ever built”.

The 2018 GT2 RS is powered by a 3.8L flat six twin turbo engine producing 700hp and 750nm of torque. A 0-100km/h time of 2.8s and a top speed of 340km/h makes it the fastest production 911 of all time.