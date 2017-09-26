Porsche have today unveiled the Turbo S E-Hybrid version of the new Panamera Sport Turismo. The Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo is the most powerful version of the Sport Turismo, featuring a plug-in hybrid powertrain carried over from the standard Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

The E-Hybrid Sport Turismo combines a 4.0 litre V8 engine with an electronic motor. Total power is rated at 680 hp with 850 Nm of torque available. 0 to 100 km/h is achieved in 3.4 seconds with a top speed of 310 km/h. The Panamera features a New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) rating of 3.0 l/100 km and the ability to travel up to 49 kilometres on pure electric power (charged in up to 2.4 hours).

2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 1 of 10

The power is transferred to the wheels through an eight-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) gearbox. Porsche’s adaptive all-wheel drive system Porsche Traction Management (PTM) is fitted as standard too. Porsche also offer a digitalised Porsche Advanced Cockpit, Porsche InnoDrive, adaptive cruise control and optional rear-axle steering. The rear spoiler gets three different angles depending on driving situation and vehicle settings.

Elsewhere, the E-Hybrid Sport Turismo is similar to the standard models. It offers 425 litres of storage and three rear seats with a 40:20:40 split. With all of the seats folded down, the loading volume increases to 1,295 litres.

The Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo is available to order immediately. In Germany it is priced at 188,592 euros including VAT.