Porsche have today unveiled the Turbo S E-Hybrid version of the new Panamera Sport Turismo. The Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo is the most powerful version of the Sport Turismo, featuring a plug-in hybrid powertrain carried over from the standard Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.
The E-Hybrid Sport Turismo combines a 4.0 litre V8 engine with an electronic motor. Total power is rated at 680 hp with 850 Nm of torque available. 0 to 100 km/h is achieved in 3.4 seconds with a top speed of 310 km/h. The Panamera features a New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) rating of 3.0 l/100 km and the ability to travel up to 49 kilometres on pure electric power (charged in up to 2.4 hours).
The power is transferred to the wheels through an eight-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) gearbox. Porsche’s adaptive all-wheel drive system Porsche Traction Management (PTM) is fitted as standard too. Porsche also offer a digitalised Porsche Advanced Cockpit, Porsche InnoDrive, adaptive cruise control and optional rear-axle steering. The rear spoiler gets three different angles depending on driving situation and vehicle settings.
Elsewhere, the E-Hybrid Sport Turismo is similar to the standard models. It offers 425 litres of storage and three rear seats with a 40:20:40 split. With all of the seats folded down, the loading volume increases to 1,295 litres.
The Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo is available to order immediately. In Germany it is priced at 188,592 euros including VAT.
