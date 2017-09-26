Rumours have been circulating over the past few days surrounding Jaguar Land Rover and its quest to acquire a new luxury brand. Sources close to the company appear to have confirmed to several news sources that the board are keen to diversify the range of vehicles it sells. JLR is also said to be interested in acquiring technology companies that would help boost its efforts to roll out electric vehicles and autonomous driving systems.

The news comes via business reporting titans Bloomberg who suggest that Tata Motors, JLR’s Indian parent company has amassed cash reserves of 397.6 billion rupees ($6.1 billion).

Bloomberg also reports that Fiat Chrysler group might be open to releasing Maserati or Alfa Romeo, it also talks about potential targets at Volkswagen Group. Its clear that no decisions have been made and that JLR is only considering its options at this stage.

It would certainly be exciting to see Maserati and Alfa Romeo achieve its full potential. Both brands have a rich motorsport history and both have suffered a stream of mainstream models in recent years.