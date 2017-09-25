Ferrari were recently spotted testing the soon-to-be-revealed Ferrari FXX K Evoluzione at Monza. The Italian supercar manufacturer appears to be planning a set of updates for the FXX K program, in the same vein as the FXX Evoluzione package which arrived for the original Enzo-based FXX project.

The video shows a heavily camouflaged version of the FXX K testing at Monza. It looks to have received a larger rear air brake and a full length rear spoiler complete with central wing. The front gets new canards on either side, sitting next to improved front airflow channels engineered into the front facia.

The looks are obviously yet to be finally revealed. What you can enjoy for now is the roar of that savage V12 engine. The FXX K Evoluzione is being tested suitably hard at the home of Italian racing.

So when can we expect to see the new FXX K? The answer is that we aren’t really that sure! We suspect that once the current season of Ferrari track events is over, Ferrari might release the set of updates for next year.

The way the Ferrari Corsa Cliente program works is that the cars are constantly developed using telemetry and experience gained through the program. We will bring you more once we know!