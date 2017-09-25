Aston Martin has taken the next step in its partnership with Red Bull Racing and will become the new title sponsor for the team in the 2018 Formula 1 season. The team will now be known as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing.

The partnership between both teams culminated to the creation of Aston Martin’s first hypercar, the Valkyrie, a project headed by Red Bull’s Christian Horner with input from Cosworth. The move to Formula 1 has been brewing for some time, and it was only logical for them to enter the partnership as a title sponsor for now.

Speaking about the partnership, Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer said, “Title partnership is the next logical step for our Innovation Partnership with Red Bull Racing. We are enjoying the global brand awareness that a revitalised Formula One provides. The power unit discussions (in Formula One) are of interest to us, but only if the circumstances are right. We are not about to enter an engine war with no restrictions in cost or dynamometer hours but we believe that if the FIA can create the right environment we would be interested in getting involved.”

Aston Martin is not new to F1, they made an attempt in 1959 and 1960 with the DBR4 and DBR5 respectively. Unfortunately, the cars failed to provide good results in both seasons, and were often outmatched by the quicker rear engined cars. They withdrew from F1 after the two failed attempts.

A new Advanced Performance Centre will be created at the Red Bull Racing campus in Milton Keynes and will create 110 jobs.