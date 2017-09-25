Spyshots have been taken of the upcoming Corvette ZR1 Convertible testing in the US. The top of the range Corvette model has been testing since at least mid-2016, when mules were first spotted on the road. It had been expected to materialise at the Detroit Motor Show earlier this year. It might instead appear at the Los Angeles Motor Show in November or even at Detroit in 2018.

The photos reveal a massive rear wing and a new front spoiler lip. The rag-top remains and the bonnet gets a suitably extreme power bulge to match the sheer size of that rear wing. The real story is what can be seen from the interior photos that our spy photographer captured.

2018 Corvette ZR1 Convertible Spy Shots 1 of 9

Interior is covered with leather and carbon fibre, not unexpected in a performance car of the ZR1’s calibre. What is clear is that Chevrolet are testing the ZR1 with an automatic gearbox. This could either be the eight-speed unit found in most Corvettes, or the ten-speed unit found in the Camaro ZL1 and developed by GM in conjunction with Ford.

Commentators expect that the Corvette ZR1 will get either a larger LT4 V8 with larger superchargers, or the all-new LT5 DOHC V8 which has been confirmed as the engine chosen for the ZR1’s replacement, the S8 Corvette which is expected to debut in 2018.