Rumours started circulating yesterday that current Bentley CEO and former Bugatti CEO Wolfgang Duerheimer is on his way out. Germany’s Manager Magazine reported that Dürheimer is set to be replaced by Jaguar Land Rover’s head of strategy, Adrian Hallmark.

Dürheimer has become synonymous with the recent success of Bentley. He has served as CEO of the British company twice, one between 2011 and 2012 before his current stint which began in 2014. During that time he has overseen the replacement of the Continental GT, the launch of the Bentayga and the development of several other models Bentley has planned for the coming years.

Dürheimer’s replacement, Adrian Hallmark has been with Jaguar Land Rover since 2010, playing an important role in the development of the group. Prior to taking up his JLR role, Hallmark actually held some very key positions within Volkswagen Group which adds to the plausibility of the current rumours.

Between 1996 and 1999, Hallmark served at Porsche UK as managing director before moving to Bentley between 1999 and 2005 as the Board Member for Sales & Marketing. Between 2005 and 2009 he help important roles within the Volkswagen Group before he was poached by JLR in 2010.

It’s thought that Dürheimer’s departure has been planned for some time. Rumours also suggest a bigger management shift at Bentley, indicating that others might lose roles too. The news has yet to be made official.