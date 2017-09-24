A Ferrari F12tdf met its unfortunate demise last week on the A3 autobahn which connects Cologne and Frankfurt. The limited edition GT car caught fire in the Neuwied region, midway between the two cities, on the Cologne-bound carriageway.

German news sources report that the driver and passenger of the supercar escaped unharmed. The car itself was completely destroyed by the fire. News reports suggest that the Ferrari set itself on fire with no other cars reported to be involved. Initial reports suggest that engine failure was to blame for the incident.

Ferrari, like most other performance brands, have a rich history of spontaneous combustion. It’s not clear whether Ferrari have a problem with the tdf. An example caught fire at an event in May when its clutch let go. Another example also caught fire during the 2016 Cavalcade.

This F12tdf is the first reported model to be completely destroyed. The accident happened on Tuesday morning at 8:45 am, causing the right lane and middle lane to be closed off while fire fighters put out the fire. The far right lane remained closed until 12:25 pm for clean-up and recovery work.

The 799 unit limited production run is now reduced to just 798. Ferrari fit the F12tdf with a 6.3 litre V12 producing 769 hp and 705 Nm of torque. It manages 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.9 seconds and a top speed in excess of 211 mph (340 km/h). It was replaced this year with the new Ferrari 812 Superfast with 800 hp.