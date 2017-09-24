DTM Spielberg was the penultimate round of the 2017 season and it was Audi who dominated both races on Saturday and Sunday. Mattias Ekstrom won race 1, his first win of the season but ultimately extended his championship lead by 28 points. Rene Rast won race 2 today, in both races Audi scored a 1-2-3 podium finish.

In the standings, Ekstrom leads with 172 points followed by Rast 151, Green 137, Rockenfeller 134 and Wittmann 134. Audi tops the manufacturer standings with 697 points followed by Mercedes-AMG with 531 and BMW with 484.

Race 1

Jamie Green started from pole on Saturday, and managed to lead for most part of the race until the final moments when Ekstrom gathered enough pace to overtake the Brit. With Green crossing the line in second, Nico Muller brought the other Audi RS5 home in third to give the brand a remarkable full podium victory.

Robert Wickens finished fourth for Mercedes after starting from P7, he staged an incredible despite suffering damage after getting hit by Rast. Wickens has an incredible battle with Marco Wittmann who finished behind him in fifth as the best placed BMW leading teammate Maxime Martin.

Mike Rockenfeller who would eventually flourish in race 2 finished seventh on Saturday leading Lucas Auer, Edoardo Mortara and Timo Glock to complete the top ten.

Race 2

After a bad race 1, Rene Rast was the man to beat on Sunday. Once again, Green qualified fastest and started the race from pole. He controlled most of the race and even after a late safety car intervention brought out by Lucas Auer, Green still led the field after restart. But his chances of winning the race ended almost immediately after his car began to slow down, and eventually retired with smoke coming from his rear.

At that point, Rast, Muller and Rockenfeller had been running 2-3-4, which now became a 1-2-3 after Green’s misfortune. Wittmann had been a stronghold before the restart but was overwhelmed by Gary Paffett and Ekstrom towards the end. Paffett managed to best Ekstrom by finishing fourth while the championship leader settled for fifth.

Wittmann finished in sixth place ahead of BMW teammate Glock while Loic Duval slotted in eighth place for Audi. Paul Di Resta and Wickens finished ninth and tenth for Mercedes-AMG.

The DTM 2017 season finale will take place from on October 13 at the traditional Hockenheimring.