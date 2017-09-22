Ferrari may no longer make the F12 Berlinetta, but that hasn’t stopped aftermarket tuners from creating their own packages to modify the super-GT. The latest to present its own vision is Duke Dynamics.

Duke Dynamics are a Canadian tuning company, based in Vancouver. Their website and Facebook page reveals that they have been trading since 2006. Work so far seems to be confined to a Lamborghini Huracan bodykit together with various packages for BMW models.

Ferrari F12 Widebody by Duke Dynamics 1 of 12

The F12 Berlinetta kit largely follows the blueprint set out with these earlier designs. The renders reveal a complex front splitter design with new air intakes and new venting to the bonnet.

The side features a new side skirt together with rear wheel arch gills and a side-mounter rear window spoiler, much like the 599XX models. The rear features a gaping rear wheel vent together with a massive rear wing and a brand new rear diffuser.

Duke Dynamics claim to have designed the kit using the latest 3D scanning technology and will machine the package from pre-preg carbon fibre and FRP. Just 15 examples will be offered worldwide, although there doesn’t, as yet, appear to be a demonstrator model.

Duke Dynamics faces stiff competition with the Ferrari F12 widebody kit. Novtec Rosso’s N-Largo package is by far the most popular yet was also limited to just 5 examples. Mansory’s bespoke carbon fibre packages are also very popular with the mega-wealthy.