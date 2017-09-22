The Porsche 911 GT RS seems to have hit the ring in spectacular fashion this week. Porsche have engineered a complete takeover, delivering a support crew, a number of GT2 RS and a complete tyre station in an attempt to re-take the Nordshleife record from the incumbent Italian record-holders!

Bridge to Gantry reports observing a yellow version of the car as it hit a sub-7 minute lap. Lomas took two photos of the car in question at the start of the lap and at the end. By comparing the exif data, it seems the Porsche was on for a 6 minute 54 second lap or maybe less!

The lap time it has to beat is the sensational 6:52.01 achieved by the Lamborghini Huracan Performante earlier in the year. It’s currently the fastest, purpose built road car, although the fastest road legal production car remains the Radical SR8 LM with a 6:48.28 time. A McLaren P1 XP1 LM Prototype managed a monster 6:43.22 lap earlier this year but is largely discounted as it is a racer, homologated for the road.

The previous 997 GT2 RS managed a healthy 7:18. If correct, the new GT2 RS sets quite an improved time! The 991 GT2 RS seems certain to beat the 6:57 time set by the Porsche 918 Spyder in any event.

The Porsche 911 GT2 RS features a number of advanced technologies, beyond its 690 hp 3.8 litre flat-six engine, which will make the difference when it comes to laptime. The most important is the addition of all-wheel steering which undoubtedly helps grip through the demanding corners. It also gets plenty of carbon fibre and ultra-lightweight titanium parts to reduce weight.