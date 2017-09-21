Lamborghini recently revealed an update to its Super Trofeo race car. The Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO gets a new aerodynamic profile, a roof hatch device and improved safety features and will debut in 2018.

The Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo is the exclusive customer race car developed by Lamborghini for the Lamborghini Super Trofeo one-make series. It is developed by Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse department with the Huracan serving the series since 2015.

The EVO was unveiled at an event in Sant’Agata Bolognese yesterday together with the announcement of its new partnership with famous Swiss luxury watchmaker Roger Dubuis.

The bodywork is a collaboration between Dallara Engineering and with Lamborghini Centro Stile. It features a redesigned front apron with larger air intake surrounds and a central air vent added to the front hood. Side sills now feature a rear blade rather than the front blade of old and new side air intakes direct more air into the rear mounted engine.

The rear features a redesigned rear spoiler, a new central barn board and a ram air intake over the roof. The rear bumper features a redesigned rear diffuser and larger venting.

The list price for the new Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO will start at 235,000 Euros (plus tax) in Europe and Asia, and 295,000 USD in America. It will be available for all three continental series of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo in Europe, Asia and North America. Teams that have the current version of Huracán Super Trofeo, will have the opportunity to purchase the aerodynamic body kit to upgrade their existing cars.