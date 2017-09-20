Croatian electric car specialist Rimac Automobili has revealed details of what might happen next following the completion of its Concept_One project. The company has revealed that it is close to completing a 50 million-euro ($60 million) financing package which will set it up to develop a brand new model for the market.

It has received interest in financing from a number of sources including Shanghai-based Camel Group which tabled a 30 million-euro investment offer earlier this month. It is expected that funding from the Chinese company will allow it to provide capital for battery and powertrain production. Camel are one of the largest Asian battery manufacturers.

Rimac is scheduled to build eight Concept_One models which will be the fastest electric cars yet. The company predicts a 355 kph (220 mph) top speed with zero to 100 kph (62 mph) in under 3 seconds.

Rimac is currently working on other projects too, the Koenigsegg Regera for example, and Aston Martin’s Valkyrie project. Rimac also builds electric bicycles under its Greyp Bikes subsidiary. These have a staggering range of 240 kilometers on a single charge.

The next model will see Rimac move towards the development of a self-driving car. Around 200 units of the next model will be offered with a public debut pencilled in for next year’s Geneva Motor Show 2018. There is no word on whether this will be another Supercar, however, we expect that it will be.