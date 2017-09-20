Reports emanating from the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 suggest that both Lamborghini and Ferrari have given the green light to the development of hybrid powertrains but have no plans to take this any further with fully electric models.

Both companies have toyed with the idea of hybrid power before. Ferrari’s LaFerrari makes use of a hybrid drive system in its pursuit of ultimate performance, while previously, we also saw the Ferrari 599GTB HY-KERS Hybrid Concept which first broke cover in 2010.

Lamborghini have also toyed with the idea of a hybrid model, presenting the Lamborghini Asterion at the Paris Motor Show 2014. Whilst the powertrain hasn’t yet made it into a production model, it would not be too difficult or Lamborghini to acquire hybrid drive systems from other Volkswagen Group companies.

It’s thought that Lamborghini and Ferrari are put off by the idea of a full electric model due to the current limitations of the technology. Performance, sound and driving pleasure are key to both Italian brand’s design philosophy and, internally, thoughts are that electronic power cannot yet deliver on these key characteristics.

From Lamborghini’s perspective, the company remains committed to its current crop V10 and V12 naturally aspirated powertrains. Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali has indicate that hybridisation will start to permeate the model range in the next five years, most likely beginning with the new Lamborghini Urus which Lamborghini plans to release on 4 December.

News also coming from the Frankfurt show floor is that Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Enrico Galliera has all but denied that Ferrari would make an SUV or incorporate autonomous technology into any of its cars. That said, he echoed the comments of Ferrari’s CEO and chairman, Sergio Marchionne, who said the company was working on an entirely novel vehicle – something unlike anything else on offer in the current marketplace…