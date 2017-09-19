McLaren is undeniably at the top of their game lately producing some astonishingly impressive road cars, but it’s really their McLaren Special Operations (MSO) department that puts the icing on the cake. This time the MSO team has decked out the McLaren’s 570GT – the more ‘domesticated’ and practical cousin to the 570S.

The most striking feature about the new car is undeniably its pristine paintjob, which not only looks eye-catching, but also pays homage to McLaren’s history. ‘XP Green’ is the same colour used on the F1 XP GT ‘Longtail’ homologation car and works perfectly with the Saddle Tan contrasts found all throughout the car. The exterior of the car is adorned with Saddle Tan aero pin-striping edging the front aero blades, side skirts and rear diffuser, while each door carries a stripe of the same colour that runs rearwards from a subtle Union Jack emblem finished in silver-grey. MSO Black exterior components replace the front splitter, door inserts, side air intakes, side skirts and rear bumper, diffuser and spoiler, all of which would otherwise be finished in Dark Palladium or body colour on a standard 570GT.

Inside, the collector’s item features a Saddle Tan leather trim cloaking the cabin, accented by green leather inserts and contrasting green stitching. To remind the occupants of the car at all times that the car is indeed a very limited production run, there is a dedicated plaque mounted on the centre tunnel, identifying each vehicle as one of six in the collection.

“Any McLaren is a very special vehicle, but we are also seeing an increasing number of buyers expressing a desire to personalise their cars with additional features and options as well as colour and trim choices outside of the core specification offered,” explained Jolyon Nash, McLaren Automotive Executive Director, Global Sales and Marketing. “As well as making it possible for individual McLaren owners to have exactly the McLaren they want, McLaren Special Operations will continue to create limited-volume collections such as these six 570GT models in XP Green, to further extend customer choice.”

The XP Green 570GT cars will be going to owners in the UK, Germany and the Netherlands. The MSO additions in each car is identical and adds £21,000 to the final price of the vehicle, alongside whatever other options the buyer decides to add.